BRPD officer involved in violent crash on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - A police officer was involved in a crash on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night.

Video from the scene shows a fully-marked BRPD patrol unit wrecked on Greenwell Springs Road, just down the street from Airline Highway, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The city's traffic incidents website says people were injured in the crash. WBRZ reached out to the police department and emergency responders for comment but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.