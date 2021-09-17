BRPD officer hit by drunk driver finally going home nearly a month later

CENTRAL- Baton Rouge Police Sergeant Jason Martin, who was severely injured when an accused drunk driver struck multiple police officers , is finally home after nearly a month of rehabilitation.

Martin was greeted Friday by a motorcade of family and fellow officers at Zoar Baptist Church in Central.

"It's absolutely amazing to see the amount of support. I didn't expect this in any way shape or form," Martin said.

Police say an intoxicated driver crashed into three officers back in August as they were investigating another crash on I-10. All three officers were hurt, but Sgt. Martin suffered from a broken leg and required surgery.

His mother, Kathy, says her son's progress is nothing short of a miracle given the extent of his injuries.

"He did lose his right leg, but he's going to be able to get a prosthetic and he'll be back at work and doing great. We're just glad he's here," Kathy Martin said.

Martin has spent 14 years on the DWI task force at BRPD. He also traveled around the state, warning others of the dangers of drunk driving, which his family said makes the accident ironic and all the more tragic.

Martin says he's grateful to be surrounded by friends, family and the community he protects. He adds that it's that support that will motivate him on his road to recovery.

"It's unbelievable the amount of support that we've had. From the bottom of my heart and from Officer Carboni, thank you all," he said.