BRPD officer booked for domestic violence

BATON ROUGE - A police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic abuse.

David MacAulay, 41, was booked into jail early Thursday morning on a charge of domestic abuse battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. MacAulay has been with the department for three years.

No other details related to his arrest were immediately available.

It's the second arrest of a BRPD officer on domestic violence charges this month. You can read about that arrest here.