71°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD officer booked for domestic violence
BATON ROUGE - A police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic abuse.
David MacAulay, 41, was booked into jail early Thursday morning on a charge of domestic abuse battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. MacAulay has been with the department for three years.
No other details related to his arrest were immediately available.
Trending News
It's the second arrest of a BRPD officer on domestic violence charges this month. You can read about that arrest here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Girl, 14, among two killed in Ascension shooting Thursday morning; three others...
-
Full interview with EBR Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford
-
'Stay in your lane,' Iberville president tells EBR amid fight over AquaDams
-
Show me the money! Fully-funded flood projects held up by lengthy process
-
La. officials want you to report storm damage; take the survey here