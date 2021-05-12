72°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD officer arrested on domestic violence charges
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer is facing criminal charges related to a domestic violence incident that allegedly happened last week.
BRPD said Wednesday that officer Brandon Taylor, 35, was arrested for domestic battery. The incident reportedly happened May 6.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office took him into custody Tuesday night.
No other details surrounding the crime were immediately available.
Trending News
Taylor is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the allegations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hacked pipeline restarts Wednesday as drivers scramble for fuel
-
Teen, awaiting trial for 74-year old's murder, arrested for trying to buy...
-
Police identify suspect who led officers on chase throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday...
-
Police identify suspect who led officers on chase throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday...
-
Large crack shuts down interstate bridge between Tennessee, Arkansas
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76