BRPD officer arrested on domestic violence charges

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer is facing criminal charges related to a domestic violence incident that allegedly happened last week. 

BRPD said Wednesday that officer Brandon Taylor, 35, was arrested for domestic battery. The incident reportedly happened May 6.  

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office took him into custody Tuesday night.

No other details surrounding the crime were immediately available. 

Taylor is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the allegations. 

