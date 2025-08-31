88°
BRPD: No one injured in Saturday night shooting, one taken into custody after standoff
BATON ROUGE — No one was injured in a Friday night shooting that led to an hours-long standoff in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Officers responded to a call of a man being shot at in the 1000 block of North 44th Street around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, a suspect ran into a home and refused to come out. Officers had a standoff with the suspect for several hours until the suspect eventually came out.
According to BRPD, the two people got into an argument, which led to the shooting.
BRPD said one person was taken into custody.
Further details were not available.
