BRPD narcotics officer arrested, accused of distributing drugs

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer is facing criminal charges after a department investigation into allegations of "police corruption."

In an internal letter to the department Friday, Chief Murphy Paul said he made the decision to arrest one of their own officers.

A BRPD spokesperson later identified Jason Acree, 34, as the officer involved. Acree worked in the narcotics division, and he's accused of distributing drugs to someone within the city. His charges include malfeasance in office and possession with intent to distribute.

Acree has been with the department for 12 years, including six with the narcotics division.

It's the second time in the span of a few months that a Baton Rouge police officer has faced criminal charges. In December another officer was arrested under suspicion of purchasing and receiving stolen property.