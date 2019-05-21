84°
BRPD motorcycle officer hurt in crash on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police say an officer was involved in a crash near downtown Tuesday evening.
The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Nicholson Drive near South Boulevard. Police say the officer's motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection.
A police spokesperson says the officer appeared to suffer minor to moderate injuries. No other injuries were reported.
It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.