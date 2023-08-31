BRPD: Man wanted for beating, threatening wife considered armed and dangerous

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are looking for a suspect accused of attacking his estranged wife, threatening her life and damaging her vehicle in a Baton Rouge parking lot.

32-year-old John Hicks is wanted by Baton Rouge Police on active warrants for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, violation of a protective order, simple assault and criminal damage to property.

Police say on Dec. 24 Hicks attacked his estranged wife, hitting her in the face. On Feb. 10, he threatened his estranged wife's life and damaged her vehicle that was parked in the 2300 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard after he was served a Protection Order on Jan. 27.

Police says Hicks should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a blue 2011 Chevrolet Traverse bearing LA tag YVN056.

Anyone with information about Hicks' whereabouts is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.