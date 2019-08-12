85°
BRPD: Man's Body found in Scotlandville home hadn't been heard from for days, investigated as homicide

Monday, August 12 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are releasing details about a body discovered Monday afternoon.

The body of 36-year-old Michael Allen was found on the 1000th block of Townsley Street around noon. 

Detectives say he had not been heard from for a few days. Details about his death have not been released but it is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869

