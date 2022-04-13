78°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man re-booked for December homicide after severely beaten victim dies in hospital
BATON ROUGE - A man was charged with the murder of a 63-year-old man after the victim died in the hospital 10 days ago.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 49-year-old Percy Cage III was involved with the death of Rodney Knighten, who was severely beaten Dec. 21, 2021, and died in the hospital April 3.
Trending News
Cage III was arrested Jan. 19 and was re-booked for second-degree murder April 13.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least one dead after vehicle bursts into flames, shuts down I-110...
-
Police plan to close I-10 to remove overturned tanker truck
-
Toddler killed by stray bullet while lying in bed
-
14-year-old former student arrested after sneaking onto high school campus with stolen...
-
14-year-old leads police on chase, crashes stolen truck in canal near Grosse...