BRPD: Man picked up 150 pounds of meth from strip club, had fentanyl delivered to Baton Rouge home

Friday, August 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department after they seized nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl had drugs delivered to at least one Baton Rouge home and picked up 150 pounds of meth outside a West Baton Rouge Parish strip club as part of a large-scale drug dealing operation, arrest records show. 

Cendy Sammy Keophimanh, 42, was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug and gun possession charges, including possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. He was also arrested for possessing stolen guns, as well as Adderall, cocaine and alprazolam—also known as Xanax.

Keophimanh told police that he obtained the meth early Sunday morning from an 18-wheeler at Crazy Horse Cabaret in Port Allen, an arrest record said.

Police also tracked a kilogram of fentanyl sent to a Keaty Avenue home. Arrest records then say the package was delivered and brought inside by three men, including Keophimanh, who left shortly after. Police then raided the house and seized the fentanyl package, as well as a large amount of other drugs and guns. 

Police also raided two other addresses, including a home where Keophimanh lived on Adams Avenue.

The three men were later detained, with Keophimanh arrested on the litany of drug and gun charges. 

