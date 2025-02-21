BRPD: Man mistakenly shoots girlfriend, dog, believing woman to be an intruder

BATON ROUGE - A man mistakenly shot his girlfriend early Friday morning when she attempted to enter his apartment without his knowledge, Baton Rouge Police said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an apartment on Burbank Drive shortly after 1 a.m. for a shooting.

Michael Taylor Jr., 29, told officers he was in his bed when he heard noises coming from his front door. He grabbed a firearm and shot through the door several times, striking the person on the other side, who happened to be his girlfriend.

Taylor said his girlfriend lives in Texas and he did not know she was coming into town. Taylor's dog, who was on the couch near the door, was also hit by a bullet during the incident.

Taylor was arrested for cruelty to animals, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of weapons.

Both Taylor's girlfriend and his dog received non-life-threatening injuries.