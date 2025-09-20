BRPD: Man found shot dead behind business on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - Detectives have identified a man they say was found shot to death behind a food mart Friday morning.

James Lee Critney, 25, was found dead with a gunshot wound behind the Triangle Market just before noon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department

Detectives believe that Critney was involved in a physical altercation before being shot.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the BRPD Homicide Division at 225-389-4869 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.