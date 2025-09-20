91°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man found shot dead behind business on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Detectives have identified a man they say was found shot to death behind a food mart Friday morning.
James Lee Critney, 25, was found dead with a gunshot wound behind the Triangle Market just before noon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department
Detectives believe that Critney was involved in a physical altercation before being shot.
Trending News
Police said the investigation is still ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the BRPD Homicide Division at 225-389-4869 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU welcomes Southeastern for a Saturday night matchup in Death Valley
-
St. Charles Catholic holds on to beat Dunham
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Catholic at U-High
-
Elected position remains open for more than a year in Pointe Coupee...
-
Taylor Swift announces theatrical album launch; AMC moviegoers experience wait times getting...