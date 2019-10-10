BRPD: Man arrested in connection with deadly Melon Court shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday.

The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Melon Court.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 25-year-old Jyrish Turner of Chippewa Street was shot and killed during the incident. A second, unidentified victim was also shot and injured but remains stable at this time.

28-year-old Calvin Ricks Jr. of Baton Rouge was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Police believe the shooting happened during a narcotics transaction.

Ricks was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and faces charges of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm with CDS.