BRPD: Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting two people who had four children in their car

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he shot a man and a woman with four children in their car during a traffic altercation, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials said in arrest documents that on June 24, at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Scenic Highway in reference to a shooting that had just happened. Two people were injured.

A victim told police that she and her boyfriend were stopped at an intersection speaking to the boyfriend's father when another vehicle pulled up and began honking.

A verbal altercation ensued before Jonathan Williams, 44, left his vehicle with a handgun and fired shots at the two of them. The woman said she attempted to go back to her vehicle, where her four minor children were seated, but she fell after being struck in the back of the head. The male victim had five gunshot wounds.

Williams was booked for two counts of attempted murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.