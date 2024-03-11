BRPD: Man arrested after following, shooting at car with family inside; believed driver responsible for brother's death

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Saturday is accused of following and shooting at a car he believed to be driven by the man responsible for his brother's death in 2015.

Standley Yates, 29, was arrested Saturday for a shooting that happened on Jan. 6. The victim told Baton Rouge police he was driving on Winbourne Avenue with his family that afternoon when he noticed a vehicle appear to be following them. He turned onto Huron Street to see if the car would follow him, but the vehicle went around the block and cut him off at the next intersection.

Two people got out of the car and fired at the victim's car. The victim's wife and teenage daughter were also inside.

The victim told police one of the shooters was Yates. He said Yates had just recently been let out of prison and had been telling people that he was going to kill the victim, who Yates believes was responsible for the death of his brother in 2015.

Yates was arrested Saturday on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.