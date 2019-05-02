BRPD: Man arrested, accused of shooting his mother to death in March

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his mother earlier this year.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ the death of 52-year-old Lenear Thomas Tennart was initially investigated as a suicide when her body was found in March on Catalpa Street. However, further information from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab determined her death to be a homicide, police say.

Tennart's son, 36-year-old Andre Thomas, was arrested Thursday in connection with her death.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is facing one count of second-degree murder.