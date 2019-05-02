76°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man arrested, accused of shooting his mother to death in March
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his mother earlier this year.
The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ the death of 52-year-old Lenear Thomas Tennart was initially investigated as a suicide when her body was found in March on Catalpa Street. However, further information from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab determined her death to be a homicide, police say.
Tennart's son, 36-year-old Andre Thomas, was arrested Thursday in connection with her death.
He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is facing one count of second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC announces renovations coming to Baton Rouge Zoo
-
Summer job program aims to keep kids safe amid rash of violence
-
Crews battling blaze at apartment complex on Bluebonnet
-
Deputy Nick Tullier honored with 'Service Before Self' award
-
Another step taken to resolve duplication of benefits issue from 2016 flooding