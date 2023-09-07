BRPD makes arrest in deadly shooting off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a suspect linked to a shooting that left a man dead near Highland Road over the summer.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Thursday that officers arrested Keon Wilson, 42, in the July 7 shooting on West Johnson Street. The shooting left 30-year-old Jaylan Stanton dead.

At the time, police said Stanton was shot dead in a vacant, grassy lot.

The motive in the shooting is unclear, police said in a statement Thursday.

Wilson was booked for second-degree murder.