BRPD looking for woman who slipped out of handcuffs, ran out of police station
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a slippery suspect who allegedly freed herself from handcuffs and escaped custody.
A BRPD spokesperson says Nadia Butcher, 23, was arrested after officers responded to a suspicious incident complaint Thursday afternoon. She was taken to BRPD 4th district on Scenic Highway to be booked on several warrants from multiple agencies
While at the station, police say she managed to "slip her wrist" out of the handcuffs and ran out the door around 4:30 p.m. Police are now drafting up another warrant with a new charge from BRPD.
Officers are still looking for Butcher as of Thursday evening.
