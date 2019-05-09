67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD looking for woman who slipped out of handcuffs, ran out of police station

1 hour 18 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 May 09, 2019 5:56 PM May 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a slippery suspect who allegedly freed herself from handcuffs and escaped custody.

A BRPD spokesperson says Nadia Butcher, 23, was arrested after officers responded to a suspicious incident complaint Thursday afternoon. She was taken to BRPD 4th district on Scenic Highway to be booked on several warrants from multiple agencies

While at the station, police say she managed to "slip her wrist" out of the handcuffs and ran out the door around 4:30 p.m. Police are now drafting up another warrant with a new charge from BRPD.

Officers are still looking for Butcher as of Thursday evening.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days