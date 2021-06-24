85°
BRPD looking for missing 12-year-old
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Aaronique Leblanc was last seen Wednesday in the 6000 block of Beechwood Drive. Police said she was wearing a white shirt and a white bonnet.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 389-2000.
