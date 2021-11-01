59°
BRPD looking for man who robbed Boost Mobile on Florida Boulevard

3 hours 17 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, November 01 2021 Nov 1, 2021 November 01, 2021 6:52 PM November 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Boost Mobile store Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police Department shared a photo of the man they believe walked into the Boost Mobile on Florida Boulevard around 2:40 p.m.

Police said the man was posing as a customer, but told an employee he was armed and demanded the money in the cash register.

Authorities did not say how much money the employee gave the suspect.

If you have information regarding the identity of this suspect, contact BRPD at (225) 344-7867.

