BRPD looking for killer of 79-year-old man who was found shot inside home

BATON ROUGE - A 79-year-old man was found shot to death inside his home along Leonidas Drive on Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, John Brown was found dead shortly before 10 a.m. Police say they have no motive or suspect.

Anyone with information on Brown's murder should call (225) 389-4869.