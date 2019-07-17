Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD looking for burglar after gun stolen from vehicle

1 hour 7 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 10:59 AM July 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the person responsible for burglarizing a vehicle last week.

The incident happened on July 12 around 5 a.m. in the Parkview Drive area. Authorities say the burglar stole a firearm from an unlocked vehicle.

Anyone with any information can call the burglary division at 389-3824.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days