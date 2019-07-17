Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD looking for burglar after gun stolen from vehicle

22 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 10:59 AM July 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the person responsible for burglarizing a vehicle last week.

The incident happened on July 12 around 5 a.m. in the Parkview Drive area. Authorities say the burglar stole a firearm from an unlocked vehicle.

Anyone with any information can call the burglary division at 389-3824.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days