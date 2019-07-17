BRPD looking for burglar after gun stolen from vehicle

BATON ROUGE- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the person responsible for burglarizing a vehicle last week.

The incident happened on July 12 around 5 a.m. in the Parkview Drive area. Authorities say the burglar stole a firearm from an unlocked vehicle.

Anyone with any information can call the burglary division at 389-3824.