BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops

BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.

The SUV used in the robberies, described as a white Ford Explorer, was later found abandoned on North Street, east of I-110.

Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to contact police at (225) 389-

2000.