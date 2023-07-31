BRPD looking for 62-year-old man who was last seen around 5 a.m.

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching Baton Rouge for a 62-year-old man who went missing early Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Mozel Love was last seen on Breckenridge Drive around 5 a.m. Monday. Love was wearing blue PJ pants, a red shirt and grey slippers.

Love is partially bald, wears a watch on both wrists and has his name tattooed on his left forearm. Police say Love may have a medical condition.

Anyone with information about Love's whereabouts should call (225) 389-2000.