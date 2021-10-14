77°
BRPD locating several escapees from Juvenile Detention Center

23 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, October 14 2021 Oct 14, 2021 October 14, 2021 9:42 PM October 14, 2021 in News
BATON ROUGE - Police are working to track down five juveniles who escaped the Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night.
Baton Rouge Police confirmed four of the escapees stole a vehicle, one of them fled on foot.  Two of those juveniles are reportedly injured.
The two guards sustained minor injuries.
This is a developing story.

