BRPD locating several escapees from Juvenile Detention Center
BATON ROUGE - Police are working to track down five juveniles who escaped the Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night.
Baton Rouge Police confirmed four of the escapees stole a vehicle, one of them fled on foot. Two of those juveniles are reportedly injured.
The two guards sustained minor injuries.
This is a developing story.
