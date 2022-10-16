BRPD investigating two overnight shootings less than a mile away

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile away from one another early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the first shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The second shooting happened on North 38th Street around 3:45 a.m., just down the street.

Officers said the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.