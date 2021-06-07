BRPD investigating suspicious death on North 36th St.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating the death of a man found in an abandoned home Saturday afternoon.

Police say Solomon Feltus, 41, was found deceased in a home located on the 1700 block of North 36th St. around 3:28 p.m. The cause of death is unknown at this time but police suspect foul play.

Anyone with information relative to the death is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 Or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.