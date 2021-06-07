88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating suspicious death on North 36th St.

20 hours 30 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, June 06 2021 Jun 6, 2021 June 06, 2021 3:36 PM June 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating the death of a man found in an abandoned home Saturday afternoon. 

Police say Solomon Feltus, 41, was found deceased in a home located on the 1700 block of North 36th St. around 3:28 p.m. The cause of death is unknown at this time but police suspect foul play. 

Trending News

Anyone with information relative to the death is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 Or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days