BRPD investigating stabbing death of 21-year-old man

1 hour 24 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, March 10 2021 Mar 10, 2021 March 10, 2021 8:41 PM March 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a 21-year-old man around noon on Wednesday. 

The victim was identified as Jeremiah Capers, 21, of Baton Rouge. Capers was stabbed by Raven Smith, 20, during an altercation. 

Smith was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She has been charged with 2nd degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

