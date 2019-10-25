61°
BRPD investigating shooting that left one person injured near Hollywood St

1 hour 57 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 October 24, 2019 10:03 PM October 24, 2019 in News
By: Deyja Charles

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.


It happened on the 5700th block of Beechwood Drive near Hollywood and N. Foster.

The initial call came in around 9:30 Thursday night of shots fired in the area.
No further details were provided on the condition of the victim.

