BRPD investigating shooting near police station on Highland Road

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on Highland Road late Monday morning.

The gunfire was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Highland near McKinley Street, in the area of a BRPD police station. Police said it appeared a man was shot.

Witnesses at the scene said it appeared the victim had been shot in the face. the victim was reportedly taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. 

Police blocked off a portion of the roadway shortly after the shooting was reported.

