BRPD investigating reported stabbing at Sherwood Forest Gas Station

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a reported stabbing at a gas station on Sherwood Forest.

Authorities say police responded to the stabbing at about 6:45 Saturday morning at a gas station on the 2300 block of South Sherwood Forest.

The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation remains on going.