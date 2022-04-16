81°
BRPD investigating reported stabbing at Sherwood Forest Gas Station
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a reported stabbing at a gas station on Sherwood Forest.
Authorities say police responded to the stabbing at about 6:45 Saturday morning at a gas station on the 2300 block of South Sherwood Forest.
The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.
The investigation remains on going.
