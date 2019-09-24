73°
BRPD investigating reported shooting on Hammond Street
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in the northern part of the city.
It happened on Hammond Street, located off Airline Highway around 10:30 Monday night.
Police say a victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle when they were called. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
No further details are available at this time.
