BRPD investigating reported shooting on Hammond Street

Monday, September 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in the northern part of the city.

It happened on Hammond Street, located off Airline Highway around 10:30 Monday night.

Police say a victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle when they were called. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No further details are available at this time.

