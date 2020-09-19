BRPD investigating reported accidental shooting on N. 7th Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday evening on the 800 block of North 7th Street.

According to investigators, two friends, 20-year-old Jermaine Sampson and 19-year-old Brandon Spartley were returning from a shooting range. As Spartley was attempting to unload his gun, he discharged it by mistake, striking Sampson.

Sampson later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Spartley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of negligent homicide.