75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating reported accidental shooting on N. 7th Street

8 hours 40 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 September 19, 2020 9:59 AM September 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday evening on the 800 block of North 7th Street.

According to investigators, two friends, 20-year-old Jermaine Sampson and 19-year-old Brandon Spartley were returning from a shooting range. As Spartley was attempting to unload his gun, he discharged it by mistake, striking Sampson.

Sampson later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Spartley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of negligent homicide.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days