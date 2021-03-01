BRPD responding to multiple shootings Monday afternoon; at least 3 hurt

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a pair of shootings that left at least three people hurt Monday afternoon, the latest in a rash of violent crimes in the capital city.

Both shootings were reported shortly before 3 p.m.. The first happened on St. Katherine Avenue in a neighborhood off Hollywood Street. The second shooting was reported on N Foster Drive, near Fairfields Avenue.

Police said two people were shot on St. Katherine Street, and one person was reported shot on N Foster Drive.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time.

At least three people were shot over the weekend, including two people who died Sunday evening. Another person was shot Saturday and ran for help at a library along Terrace Avenue.

Another shooting Friday left four people hurt on Paige street.