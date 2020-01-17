BRPD investigating Monday evening shooting on Gayosa St.

Baton Rouge - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening on Gayosa St.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Gayosa St.

Officials said a 27-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports claimed his injuries could be potentially life-threatening.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.