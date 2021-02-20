BRPD investigating homicide at Spanish Arms Apartments

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man.

On Saturday the Baton Rouge Police Department announced that they are investigating the death of Joshua Mason.

Mason was found dead Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Spanish Arms Apartments located in the 4300 block of Denham Street around 1:15.

Mason suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, according to BRPD.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.