BRPD investigating fatal shooting on South Blvd
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on South Blvd. that left one man dead early Wednesday morning.
Around 2:12 a.m., 31-year-old Marcus Cook was fatally shot on South Blvd. Cook died at the scene.
Police still have not identified a suspect or a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869.
