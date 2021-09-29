BRPD investigating fatal shooting on South Blvd

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on South Blvd. that left one man dead early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:12 a.m., 31-year-old Marcus Cook was fatally shot on South Blvd. Cook died at the scene.

Police still have not identified a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869.