Latest Weather Blog
54-year-old man killed during robbery; BRPD investigating 5th Friday homicide
BATON ROUGE - Friday night police officers responded to the fifth homicide of Friday, Nov. 20.
Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the death of 54-year-old Brian Dawson.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Aster Street around 9 p.m. in regards to a shooting.
According to police Dawson was shot and killed during a robbery.
Officers arrested Dereck Hayes, 25, and Johnny Brown, 25. Both suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree murder.
Earlier that Friday:
- A 19-year-old died during a home invasion and shooting that happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Eleanor Street.
- Two people were shot and killed on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. during a robbery. Both the intended target and the robber died. An unknown suspect shot the robber, according to police.
- A man was found dead at the Vel Rose Motel located on Airline Highway Friday morning, near North Foster Drive.
BRPD will hold a news conference on Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. to discuss the recent shootings.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
54-year-old man killed during robbery; BRPD investigating 5th Friday homicide
-
Officials urge everyone to get vaccinated while some still have doubt
-
Mayor: No decision yet on changes to Baton Rouge Mardi Gras in...
-
Protesters rally at LSU over university's alleged mishandling of sexual assault claims
-
Lines form at EBR polling locations as early voting for Dec. 5...
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana