BRPD investigating fatal shooting near Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2040 block of Goudchaux Street off of Scenic Highway in regards to a shooting.
According to authorities, the coroner was called to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
