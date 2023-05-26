66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating fatal overnight shooting

3 hours 7 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, May 26 2023 May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 4:01 AM May 26, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting around 10:27 p.m. on Robbie Avenue & Marque Anne Drive.

Watch live newscasts here

The victim died at the scene. The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days