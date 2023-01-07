63°
BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Oak Crest Drive

Saturday, January 07 2023
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive late Friday evening.

Authorities say 38-year-old Eric Ricks was found dead on the scene after being shot multiple times.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

This is an on-going investigation.

