BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Oak Crest Drive
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive late Friday evening.
Authorities say 38-year-old Eric Ricks was found dead on the scene after being shot multiple times.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
This is an on-going investigation.
