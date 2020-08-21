78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD investigating deadly shooting near Scenic Highway

Friday, August 21 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2040 block of Goudchaux Street off of Scenic Highway in regards to a shooting.

According to authorities, the coroner was called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Details are limited. This is a developing story.

