BRPD investigating deadly shooting near Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2040 block of Goudchaux Street off of Scenic Highway in regards to a shooting.

According to authorities, the coroner was called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.