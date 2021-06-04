72°
BRPD investigating deadly Highland Rd. single-vehicle crash
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday morning in the 7900 block of Highland Road.
Brandon Hutchinson, 40, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck at around 6 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle going around a curve. The truck crashed into a metal fence and flipped, causing Hutchinson to be ejected from the vehicle. He retained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.
