BRPD investigating car that drove into Magpie Cafe in August as hit-and-run
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a car that drove through the fence and into the Perkins Road patio of Magpie Cafe in August as a hit-and-run.
The cafe, at Perkins Road near the overpass, was struck by a car on Aug. 19.
The crash caused damage to the building's water line, but no one was injured, officials said.
