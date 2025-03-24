76°
BRPD investigating called in bomb threat at Parkview Baptist School

2 hours 38 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police investigating a bomb threat called into Parkview Baptist School on Monday morning. 

A BRPD spokesperson said nothing was found when they arrived at the school. 

No additional information is immediately available at this time.

This is a developing story. 

