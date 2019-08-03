BRPD investigating after two men break into truck, pull gun on owner in Garden District

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after two men broke into a truck and pulled a gun on the owner when he came out to stop them. They were caught on camera walking through the neighborhood with the gun out.

The two men were seen walking down Camelia street around 10a.m. Saturday.

Police say one has dreadlocks and a purple windbreaker, and the other with short hair and a green shirt. The man in the green shirt was holding the gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call BRPD.